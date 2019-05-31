Liam Gallagher announces intimate London show

It'll take place next week

Liam Gallagher has announced a tiny London show ahead of the forthcoming release of his second solo album.

The follow-up to 2017’s ‘As You Were’ was completed back in March, and the former Oasis frontman previewed the record’s first single ‘Shockwave’ (which will be released next Friday) on Instagram last night. The album will carry the title ‘Why Me? Why Not’.

Liam will return to the stage in the UK next week for an intimate gig at London’s Hackney Round Chapel, which will take place on Wednesday (June 5). Tickets have now sold out.

Liam will also perform at Glastonbury next month, with a slot on the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday (June 29) of the festival.

Speaking about his new material, Liam said: “I’m buzzing. Buzzing to be alive, buzzing to be making tunes, raring to go.

“It’s nice to be back with some new music because it means I can get out there, play some gigs and give some people some stick because that is what I do. Let’s face it, it’s boring without me.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Charlie Lightening, the director of Gallagher’s upcoming film As It Was, has suggested that ‘Why Me? Why Not’ will be Liam’s solo answer to Oasis’ ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory)’.

“It’s a continuation of ‘As You Were’,” Lightening told NME of the record. “If you look at ‘Definitely Maybe’ and ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory)?’, one’s the more punkier one and one’s the bigger one, you know what I mean? That’s progression. It’s someone in the prime of it all. People aren’t gonna be disappointed with it. I think it’s gonna blow people away.”

Earlier this week, Pete Doherty jokingly suggested that he and Liam should take part in a charity boxing match.