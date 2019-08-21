Shoe feels love? Liam Gallagher unveils Adidas Spezial range

WANT.

Liam Gallagher has teamed up with Adidas to create his own line of Spezial shoes.

The distinctive design, which features three white strips on the side, has been given a special twist to represent the Oasis legend. While largely sticking to the traditional look of the shoe, it features Gallagher’s face on the tongue of the trainer.

Posting on Instagram, Gallagher shared a clip which sees him receiving the shoe for the first time.

“That is fucking smart innit though man,” he remarks. “Best looking motherfucker on the planet, best fucking looking trainer on the fucking planet.”

The shoes will be available to purchase from August 30 and you can buy them here.

This comes ahead of Liam releasing his second solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not’ on September 20.

Speaking of his upcoming album release, Gallagher said in a statement: “I want the second album to be a step-up, because the hardest thing to do is to make something the same, only better. So that’s what we’ve done. It’s a better record than ‘As You Were’. Which is saying something, as that was epic, wasn’t it?”

Last week, former Oasis guitarist Bonehead also finally developed a collection of unseen photos of the band after 25 years. The axeman – aka as Paul Arthurs – took to his Twitter page yesterday (August 15) to post the pics and a message which stated: “25 years later, I get 8 rolls of film developed.”