Liam Gallagher unveils surprise ‘Acoustic Sessions’ live EP

Liam Gallagher has today unveiled a surprise new live acoustic EP. You can stream it below.

‘Acoustic Sessions’ features eight-live tracks and consists largely of recordings from Gallagher’s MTV Unplugged performance from 2019.

The EP features stripped-backed versions of songs from his latest album, ‘Why Me? Why Not?’ alongside some classic Oasis tracks such as ‘Stand By Me’ and ‘Cast No Shadow.’

Elsewhere, the EP features ‘Sad Song’ from the 2016 documentary film, Supersonic and the original demo version of ‘Once’. You can stream the EP here:

Earlier today, Gallagher also shared a new video for ‘Once’ which features Manchester United legend Eric Cantona.

Having previously described the 2019 track as his “song of the year”, the new video shows the former Manchester United star passionately singing the track as he wanders through his vast palace.

As he heads from room to room, Cantona is seen swigging red wine poured by Gallagher himself, who assumes the role of his butler. He also plays a tune on a grand piano before he eventually assumes his rightful cloak and crown as he heads out into the wider world – with Gallagher opening the door to his chauffeur driven car.

Despite being a die-hard Manchester City fan, Liam said he was “thrilled” to secure Cantona’s involvement for the new video.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have Eric Cantona, the last rock ‘n’ roll footballer, star in my video for ‘Once’,” said Liam.

“Songs like this don’t come around very often and neither do football players like him.”