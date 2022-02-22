Liam Gallagher wants to stop Noel doing “something ridiculous” with their film company

Liam Gallagher has said that his involvement in Kosmic Kyte, the film production company he and his brother Noel set up last year, is to stop Noel from doing “something ridiculous”.

Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read, Liam said that he and his brother are still not on good terms despite co-founding Kosmic Kyte in 2021.

Last year the company produced a new documentary, Oasis Knebworth 1996, about the band’s iconic shows in the summer of 1996. Liam told NME that he and his brother didn’t deal with one another directly, and that his involvement in the company is partly in order to counteract his brother’s presence.

“I can’t remember the name, but he wanted to call the film something fucking ridiculous. I just went, ‘Fuck that – it should be just called Oasis Knebworth 1996’. Simple. He was calling it, ‘Ooh, The One With The Fucking Golden Ticket, Operation Fucking Gold’,” Liam said.

“Obviously he owns the key when it comes to the songs and that, but the image of it – I think I play an important part of [that].”

Elsewhere in the interview, Liam discussed how his return to Knebworth for two shows this June will measure up to Oasis’ iconic performances.

“When I watched that film the other week, some of the versions were a bit ropey, man,” he said.

“Some of the antics were a bit fucking giddy, so I’m gonna hold it down this time a bit. But it’s gonna be mega having another go at it – it just goes to show that the people want it.”

He also shared his love for Queen Elizabeth II, describing her as “a little Jedi”, and hit out at Damon Albarn’s recent comments about Taylor Swift and declared her to be “fucking cool”.

The Blur and Gorillaz frontman was on the receiving end of a backlash last month when he said that Swift’s “co-writing” approach was at odds with his “traditionalist” view of songwriting.