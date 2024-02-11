Liam Gallagher was planning a year off before John Squire asked to collaborate

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he was planning to take a year off before John Squire reached out to ask if they could work together.

The former Oasis frontman and former Stone Roses guitarist will be releasing a collaborative album on March 1. They also announced a joint tour which will start later this month and sold out within 30 seconds.

The collaboration came about after Squire joined Gallagher on guitar to play Oasis’ ‘Champagne Supernova’ at his two sold-out shows at Knebworth in 2022. Before this, however, Gallagher was planning a year away from music.

Advertisement

“I mean, obviously, without the Roses, I wouldn’t be here. They got me on my musical path and that, so I thank them 24/7, you know what I mean?” Gallagher told Guitarist [via MusicNews].

“I was gonna have a year off after Knebworth, but when John rang up saying, ‘Look, I’ve got these tunes’, I thought, ‘I’m in, mate!’ There’s only so much sitting about on the sofa you can do. I love ‘Mother Nature’s Song’, that slide bit towards the end. But listen, I love Squire, man. He’s a [an amazing] guitarist, probably the best of his generation. So I’m into it all.”

Meanwhile, Squire admitted he had originally been looking for a female vocalist.

“I had a catch-up with my managers, and it was just a casual comment, but I mentioned I was writing again and I wondered if they could keep an eye out for a good female vocalist,” he said.

“I started getting audio clips, but nothing seemed quite right and it fizzled out. Then I was asked: ‘Liam’s doing a Knebworth anniversary show – you played at the first one, do you want to play at the second one?’ It was at the rehearsal that I first talked about this album with Liam.

Advertisement

“After the second show, I started talking about how we were going to collaborate, and he said, ‘No, you’re writing it, and as long as there’s loads of guitars, I’m in? That was everything I needed to hear.”

Meanwhile, an Oasis documentary called Supersonic, is set to be removed from Netflix next month.

The 2016 film from director Mat Whitecross documented the Manchester band’s rise from 1993-1996 during the height of Britpop.