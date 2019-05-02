“For one night only” – Liam Gallagher announces premiere of new film ‘As It Was’ with ‘exclusive performance’

The premiere will be at Ally Pally

The world premiere date for Liam Gallagher‘s new film As It Was has been announced.

The film from the former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman turned solo star shows unprecedented on stage and backstage access to tell his story during his last headline tour for debut album ‘As You Were‘.

Now, it’s been confirmed that As It Was will receive its world premiere at London’s Alexandra Palace on Thursday June 6 along with an exclusive performance from Gallagher that will be beamed via satellite into cinemas across the UK and Ireland.

Tickets to the premiere at Alexandra Palace are on sale from 4pm today and will be available here.

According the synopsis, As It Was “tells the honest and emotional story of how one of the most electrifying rock’n’roll frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracised and lost in the musical wilderness of booze, notoriety and bitter legal battles. Starting again alone, stripped bare and with nowhere to hide, Liam risks everything to make the greatest comeback of all time.”

The film made headlines earlier this year when Gallagher claimed that brother Noel plans to sue him if he includes any footage of his Oasis days in a forthcoming documentary – taking another gig at him for not attending the ‘One Love Manchester’ tribute show.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is set to release his second solo album this year, as well as making a main stage appearance at Glastonbury festival.