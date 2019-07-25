Liam Gallagher to release new song ‘Once’ tomorrow

It's the latest preview of 'Why Me? Why Not'

Liam Gallagher has announced details of a new song, set to arrive tomorrow (July 26).

‘Once’ is the latest preview of his upcoming second solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not’ which arrives later this year.

The announcement comes after Liam revealed details of a new MTV Unplugged show he’s set to play in Hull next week.

Meanwhile, as the quarrel between the Gallagher brothers rolls on, yesterday former Creation Records boss Alan McGee says he thinks it will take a “tragedy” to bring Liam and Noel Gallagher together again.

“They’re not going to get back together at any time soon, but the only thing that might happen is the circumstances might change in people’s lives,” he said.

“I don’t want to say what I think that might be, but it could be anything, it could be bad news and then they’re thrown together and then suddenly it’s like: ‘I don’t hate.’ But at the moment I can’t see it anytime soon.”

Liam is set to take ‘Why Me? Why Not’ on a UK arena tour later this year, with slowthai as special guest.

View the tour dates below.

November

11 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12 Birmingham, Arena

14 Aberdeen, P&J Live

15 Glasgow, SSE Hydro

17 Newcastle, Utilita Arena

18 Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 Manchester ,Arena

21 Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

24 Dublin, 3 Arena

26 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 London, O2 Arena