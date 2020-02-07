Liam Gallagher’s son and Ringo Starr’s grandson accused of sparking late night fight in Tesco

Liam Gallagher‘s son and Ringo Starr‘s grandson have denied affray after they were accused of sparking a fight in a Tesco.

Gene Gallagher and Sonny Starkey, both 18, and their model friend, Noah Ponte, have pled not guilty to the alleged late night fight in a branch of Tesco Express in Hampstead, North London.

Both Gallagher and Starkey were described as “windmilling” down the aisle when a shopkeeper trying to stop them leaving the store, Highbury Corner Magistrates Court heard.

Ponte is alleged to have racially abused Tesco worker Shium Patel after he was prevented from buying a can of beer at midnight as it was after the store’s 11pm cut-off for purchasing alcohol.

All three men are charged with affray and using or threatening unlawful violence towards another, while Ponte has also denied a charge of racially aggravated common assault.

He allegedly told Mr Patel: “You bloody Indians. Go back to where you came from. You’re not wanted here.”

Starkey was supported in court by his father, drummer Jason Starkey, while Gallagher attended with his uncle – The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett.

The trio only spoke to give their addresses, dates of birth and to confirm that their nationality is English.

All three chose for the case to be sent to trial at Wood Green Crown Court and were released on unconditional bail until a hearing on March 9.