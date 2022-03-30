Liam Gallagher’s son and Ringo Starr’s grandson’s trial over Tesco fight begins today

Liam Gallagher’s son and Ringo Starr’s grandson are set to stand trial today (March 30) over charges of alleged affray and more.

Gene Gallagher, Sonny Stark and model Noah Ponte are accused of assaulting shop staff at a Tesco store during an alleged fight in May 2019.

Last year, all the defendants pleaded not guilty to the individual charges put to them and remained on bail until the trial at Wood Green Crown Court.

The trial was originally set to start on Monday (March 28), but due to backlogs in court, it now begins today.

Prosecutor Alexander Agbamu told Wood Green Crown Court on Monday: “The original plan was that we would be starting a trial today. We were informed on Friday that in fact because the court has been overrun with cases, we can start this trial on Wednesday.”

Gallagher, who is the son of ex-Oasis frontman Liam and All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, has been charged with a racially aggravated assault on Tesco shopkeeper Hiran Rajput. Starkey, the grandson of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, is accused of two counts of assault by beating on Rajput and his colleague Shvium Patel.

Ponte is accused of stealing a can of alcohol and attacking Patel after racially abusing him. The trio first appeared in court in February 2020 when the charges were issued.

Both Gallagher and Starkey were described as “windmilling” down the aisle when a shopkeeper tried to stop them leaving the store, Highbury Corner Magistrates Court previously heard.

Ponte, meanwhile, allegedly told Mr Patel: “You bloody Indians. Go back to where you came from. You’re not wanted here.”