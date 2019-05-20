‘As It Was’ documentary director says Liam Gallagher was “lost” after Beady Eye split

It's out on June 7

The director of Liam Gallagher‘s upcoming new film As It Was has revealed that the former Oasis star was “lost” after Beady Eye split up in 2014 – and owes much to his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther for relaunching his career.

The documentary gives unprecedented on stage and backstage access to tell Gallagher’s story from the demise of Oasis through to the end of his successful headline tour for debut album ‘As You Were’.

Speaking to GQ Hype, Charlie Lightening said: ”Oh, Debbie’s impact was massive. She saved him in so many ways. He was lost. He didn’t know what to do or how to do it. As he says in the film, she gives him a kick up the arse, explains that, ‘Come on, no one died,’ and tells him to focus again on the music.

”She supported him through some of the worst. And they just love each other, you know what I mean? It’s all in the film. You see how close their relationship is, how they bring out the best of one another. Again, it feels wonderful that I was able to capture that, as really I was doing his musical comeback, I wasn’t doing a documentary about Liam’s love life, but then Debbie is such a part of that, and now his family, that it shines through – hopefully.”

Lightening also said Liam’s relationship with Noel Gallagher is addressed in the film and how the brothers’ fractured relationship affects the younger sibling.

The director added: ”There’s still those questions and still that relationship that is there or not there. At the end, the keyboard player, I think, says, ‘I think Noel overestimates the importance of the music and underestimates the importance of Liam.’ And he makes the point that, ‘I am sure [Liam] can’t do anything without wondering what his brother thinks of it. Everything he leaves out or puts into a show is almost solely done for an audience of one.’ The Noel questions are there, of course, but they don’t dominate. As Liam says, ‘Noel has become a massive c**t. Whereas I’m just still a c**t.'”

Lightening previously told NME that Liam’s new solo album is “mega”.

“It’s a continuation of ‘As You Were’,” Lightening said. “If you look at ‘Definitely Maybe’ and ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory)?’ one’s the more punkier one and one’s the bigger one, you know what I mean? That’s progression. It’s someone in the prime of it all. People aren’t gonna be disappointed with it. I think it’s gonna blow people away.”

As It Was will receive its world premiere at London’s Alexandra Palace on June 6 along with an exclusive performance from the man himself. The film will then hit cinemas on June 7.

Meanwhile, Gallagher graces the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury next month.