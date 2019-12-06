Liam Payne accused of fetishising bisexuality on new album ‘LP1’

Liam Payne has drawn criticism for fetishising bisexual women on his new album ‘LP1’, specifically in the lyrics to his track ‘Both Ways’.

The song, which alludes to having a threesome with his partner, includes the lines: “Flipping that body, go head, I go tails / Sharing that body like it’s our last meal.” One listener pointed out the “uncomfortable” way in which he describes a bisexual woman and “furthers the stereotype that bi ppl are only into that.”

as a bisexual woman, it was extremely uncomfortable reading the lyrics to ‘both ways’ by liam payne. he openly fetishizes the fact that a woman likes boys and girls, and he even mentions bi women in threesomes which furthers the stereotype that all bi ppl are only into that. pic.twitter.com/I9ovfDrPqq — 𝐚𝐥𝐲 𝐈𝐒 𝐒𝐄𝐄𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐇+𝐋 (@alysscorpio) December 6, 2019

i have no words. i genuinely expected better from someone like liam payne, but the fact that he is adding to the constant stereotypes and the fetishism towards bi women is completely unacceptable. i am very disappointed @liampayne — 𝐚𝐥𝐲 𝐈𝐒 𝐒𝐄𝐄𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐇+𝐋 (@alysscorpio) December 6, 2019

Agree completely. I'm really really uncomfortable w/this. Bisexual or pansexual women are not some sideshow act for men to watch. This is bad. I'm actually really skeeved out. — Odette Roulette (@odetteroulette) December 6, 2019

In a two-star review of ‘LP1’, NME wrote: “‘Both Ways’ is perhaps meant to be ‘LP1’s ‘naughty’ moment – but it comes off as leery instead. His girl likes it “both ways” and “like[s] the way it all tastes” and Payne’s keen to bring things back to his place. It’s actually cack-handed rather than sinister.

“Numerous lyrics emphasise his partner’s agency, hammering home the point that this threesome situation is her idea: lucky ol’ Liam has merely been invited to the party. He even emphasises, at every possible opportunity, that he doesn’t judge or discriminate.”

It’s not the first time Payne has been accused of misappropriating identity. Last year the former One Direction singer was criticised for misconstruing the true meaning behind LGBT Pride, after he featured in an Adidas campaign.

Payne featured in a newspaper article on Tuesday along with a number of other high profile celebrities who were asked what made them proud ahead of London Pride.

Payne’s comments sparked a huge response on Twitter – with one user asking if he thinks that the LGBT celebration is “literally about being proud of things”.

Another wrote: “I’ve stared at this for about 15 minutes now. What? What is this? Is this a joke? What the fuck is going on? Are we just a little branding exercise now for the potato one from 1D and other straights of note? Someone, please, lead us out of this abyss!”