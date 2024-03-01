Liam Payne announces his return with new single ‘Teardrops’

Liam Payne has announced a new chapter, dropping the new single ‘Teardrops’. Check it out below.

Shared today (March 1), the new song is released via Capitol and sees the former One Direction member make his return to the music industry – embarking on an all-new chapter.

Incorporating the rhythmic pop seen throughout the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, the track was written by the singer in collaboration with Jamie Scott and JC Chasez (*NSYNC). It also sees Payne explore the motif of heartbreak, recalling the feeling of guilt when you let your partner down for the first time.

“Teardrops are falling/ Down your face again/ ’cause I don’t know how to love you/ And I am broken too,” he sings in the opening lines before the song gradually builds up to an anthemic chorus. “Maybe your words make sense/I could be the problem, I’m so sorry/ I know we could just be friends/But I don’t know how we come down from this softly.”

Discussing the inspiration behind the single, Payne said: “Teardrops is about the vulnerability of heartbreak and the challenge of overcoming those moments.”

“This song marks the start of a new beginning,” he added, also telling fans that “there’s lots more to come in 2024.”

‘Teardrops’ marks the first new single from Payne since he dropped ‘Sunshine’ back in 2021. It also follows his time in One Direction, and debut solo album, ‘LP1’, which he dropped back in 2019 and contained the hit singles ‘Strip That Down’, ‘Polaroid’ and ‘Familiar’.

Over the past 12 months, the singer has been at work in the studio and working closely with long-time collaborator Jamie Scott. He has also described the time creating new material as a “year long process of self-reflection”.

Last year also saw Payne open up about a stint in rehab and controversial and viral comments he made about his former bandmates.

“I needed to take a bit of time out for myself, actually, because I kind of became somebody who I didn’t really recognise anymore, and I’m sure you guys didn’t either,” he began. “I think, for me, a lot of what I said just came from the wrong place. I was so angry at what was going on around me.”

Shortly after, he was forced to postpone his South American tour after being hospitalised with a “serious kidney infection”.