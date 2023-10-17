Liam Payne banned from driving after speeding conviction

Liam Payne has been issued a ban from driving after being convicted of speeding.

The ban comes after he was spotted travelling at 43mph in a 30mph zone in a Ford Ranger pick-up truck. The incident took place on the Westway flyover in Shepherd’s Bush, London back in February.

The 30-year-old singer has been banned for six months and issued a fine of £293. He was also told to pay a surcharge of £117, according to BBC News, as well as an additional £90 in costs.

Prior to the ban, The Evening Standard reported that Payne had written a letter to the Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court, apologising for speeding and claiming that he “did not realise the speed limit” at the time.

The news of the driving ban comes just two months after the former One Direction star was forced to postpone his tour of South America due to a kidney infection.

“It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America,” Payne wrote in a post to X, revealing the news to fans. “Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors’ orders are that I now need to rest and recover.”

The tour was due to kick off in Lima, Peru on September 1, with other stops planned in Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, before he was due to make a final stop in Mexico City, Mexico at the Pepsi Center.

In other Liam Payne news, the singer also opened up about a rehab stay and his viral One Direction comments during an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast back in July.

This came after he appeared on YouTuber’s Impaulsive series in summer 2022, and claimed that one of his bandmates had thrown him “up a wall”.

“I needed to take a bit of time out for myself, actually, because I kind of became somebody who I didn’t really recognise anymore,” he later explained. “The whole thing got to that point of where it was just a scramble to stay relevant,” he said, sharing that he had gone to a facility in Louisiana to “get my head straight”.