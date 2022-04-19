Liam Payne explains his viral multi-accent interview: “It was quite funny”

Liam Payne has explained what prompted his multi-accent Oscars interview that went viral last month.
While on the red carpet, the former One Direction singer was asked about the infamous slapping incident at this year’s ceremony involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, and replied in what has been described as a ‘multi-accent’, which left some viewers baffled.
Speaking on Instagram Live, Payne has now revealed why he was able to blend an apparent mix of Welsh, Irish, American and Scandinavian accents all in one conversation.
“I’m good at accents, I pride myself on them!” he told his followers (via Lad Bible). “I just wish sometimes I could do my own.”
He continued: “It was quite funny. I had asked the Good Morning Britain presenter, ‘Please don’t ask me too much because I’ve had a lot to drink and I’m under-ly educated about the Oscars.’ The very first question the man asked me was, ‘What do you think about Will Smith?’.
“Now can you imagine being put on the spot in that moment and knowing I can’t say anything wrong because I’m gonna upset someone,” he said, adding that he “just did the best I could”.
“I actually read back what I said and I stand by what I said,” Payne added. “I’m just sorry it came out in so many accents.”
'I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do.'
'I had to leave my chair I'll be honest with you, it cut me really deep.'@LiamPayne reacts to the dramatic moment Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife. pic.twitter.com/OGT4bA8jDi
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 28, 2022
Payne then went on to reveal that he was staying in a house with “two German people, three people from Texas, one person from Liverpool and me” at the time of the interview, which could also have played a part in his multi-accent.
“It sounded like one of those jokes people say about an Irishman and an Englishman walk into a pub – and that’s what came out,” he said. “So, you know… what can I say? But it was funny, wasn’t it?”
He concluded: “Oh, don’t have so many drinks and address the country.”
