Liam Payne thinks One Direction will reunite in two years

Liam Payne says he thinks One Direction will reunite sometime after the next two years.

The group disbanded in March 2015 after holding crunch talks in London earlier in the month. The four members – Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan – mutually agreed to an extended hiatus to focus on solo projects.

Horan and Tomlinson later clarified that they were not splitting up completely, but instead taking a break.

Amid mounting speculation that the group could get back together, Payne told Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch this morning (December 8) that he thinks they will get back together not too far in the distance future.

“I think at some point we will get back together. I think we will, for sure,” he said. “I don’t know when that is yet but, all I know is there is at least two years while everyone’s just released new music where you have to go and promo and do all of that.”

“There are at least two years,” he emphasised.

Payne also revealed that he saw former bandmate Styles for the first time in several years recently when he watched him perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball.

“I actually saw him for the first time in three years yesterday,” he said. “We hadn’t seen each other in a long, long time. It was really nice, he’s still the same boy as when I left him, really sweet…he’s such a lovely lad.”

Zayn Malik left One Direction prior to the hiatus.

Meanwhile, Liam Payne has drawn criticism for fetishising bisexual women on his new album ‘LP1’, specifically in the lyrics to his track ‘Both Ways’.

The song, which alludes to having a threesome with his partner, includes the lines: “Flipping that body, go head, I go tails /Sharing that body like it’s our last meal.” One listener pointed out the “uncomfortable” way in which he describes a bisexual woman and “furthers the stereotype that bi ppl are only into that.”