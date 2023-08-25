Liam Payne postpones South American tour due to “serious kidney infection”

Liam Payne has postponed his upcoming South American tour after being hospitalised with a “serious kidney infection”.

The former One Direction star made the announcement with an Instagram video today (August 25).

“It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America,” Payne wrote in the caption. “Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover.”

Advertisement

He continued: “I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry. We’re working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets – so please look out for updates from your point of purchase. Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon.”

It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America. Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to… pic.twitter.com/0aXg2r9MDD — Liam (@LiamPayne) August 25, 2023

In the video message, Payne said he’d been “a little bit unwell recently” but was surrounded by the “best people at home trying to help me recover”. After being hospitalised, he was advised that now wasn’t the best time to head out on the road.

“Hopefully we’ll put on an even bigger, better show,” he concluded.

The tour was due to kick off in Lima, Peru on September 1, with other stops planned in Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, before he was due to make a final stop in Mexico City, Mexico at the Pepsi Center.

Back in July, Payne opened up about a rehab stay and his viral One Direction comments on Logan Paul’s podcast.

Advertisement

The singer appeared on YouTuber Paul’s Impaulsive series last June and claimed that one of his bandmates had thrown him “up a wall” during an argument. He also said that there were “many reasons why I dislike Zayn [Malik]”.

However, in a YouTube video uploaded in early July, Payne said he “needed to take a bit of time out for myself, actually, because I kind of became somebody who I didn’t really recognise anymore”.

“The whole thing got to that point of where it was just a scramble to stay relevant,” he said, sharing that he had gone to a facility in Louisiana to “get my head straight”.