“I lost complete control of everything”: Liam Payne recalls “stressful” One Direction experiences

Liam Payne has opened up about his harrowing experiences in One Direction on Jessie Ware‘s podcast, revealing that it “would’ve killed” him to stay in the band.

During his appearance on the Table Manners With Jessie Ware podcast, the former 1D member looked back on his bad experiences with the boyband, saying that they were “definitely overworked” and that he had “no personal life” during that “stressful” period. “There’s no stop button,” he said. “You’ve got no control over your life. That’s why I lost complete control of everything.”

“I learned nothing about myself,” Payne added. “I remember getting into therapy and the guy was like ‘What do you like to do?’ I haven’t got a clue. I just lived so long as this reclusive pop star who was afraid of people, who just stayed inside all the time. I needed to stop, definitely. It would’ve killed me.”

Payne revealed that the group’s split initially scared him, but he eventually learned to overcome the anxiety. “I was kinda just like, you’re either gonna be a crazy child star that dies at whatever age, or you’re going to live life and actually get on with it,” he said. “You have to realise what the possibilities are. I felt like I was in self-destruct mode because I knew it was going really well [then].”

The pop star also went on to share the ugly side of being famous: “The success is the bit that will kill you, more than anything. When it’s not kinda successful, you just work it harder. But most of the time, the success of it will scare the shit out of me. I don’t even know what to do with it.”

One Direction were formed in 2010 through Simon Cowell’s television singing competition The X Factor. The pop quintet consisted of Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. Malik was the first member to leave the boyband in 2015. The group effectively split shortly after.

Like his fellow 1D members, Payne embarked on a solo career. He released his debut EP, ‘First Time’, last August and is rumoured to be releasing his first-ever solo record sometime in December.