Lianne La Havas announces intimate, socially-distanced London shows

Lianne La Havas has announced a series of intimate, socially-distanced shows to take place in London this winter.

The musician released her self-titled third album in July but has been unable to perform it live yet because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now, La Havas will debut the record at four London shows in November and December. She will perform two shows each at Clapham Grand and Hackney Church on November 25 and December 11 respectively.

Tickets are on sale now via Dice and cost between £28.50 and £29. Tickets are sold in pairs and table of four, and a note on the ticketing pages states that “by purchasing a ticket you are confirming that your group is from the same household or support bubble”.

I’M DOING SOME GIGS THAT YOU CAN PHYSICALLY GO TO IN LONDON! OMG OMG OMG 25/11/20 05/12/2020 Socially distanced of course.

Ticket PRESALE tomorrow THURSDAY 10am and GENERAL SALE this FRIDAY 10am. I’m so excited cos I finally get to seeeee youuuu pic.twitter.com/nj2UVj9lEa — Lianne (@liannelahavas) October 21, 2020

Both venues have confirmed temperatures will be taken upon entry, face masks will be required whenever guests aren’t seated, and refreshments will be available via table service.

In a four-star review of ‘Lianne La Havas’, NME said: “By allowing herself space to follow her musical intuitions, [the singer-songwriter] might have finally found herself. On the closing track, in fact, she puts it best. “I’m done with settling for so much less than I deserve,” she sings. Whether she’s talking about love, her career, or both, it’s a joy to finally see her win.”