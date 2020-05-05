Lianne La Havas announces new self-titled album, shares single ‘Paper Thin’

Lianne La Havas has announced her new, self-titled album will be released on July 17, sharing the news with fans on Twitter yesterday (May 4).

I'm so glad I can finally say…MY NEW ALBUM IS COMING 17th JULY 2020

In ALL of the ways!!! I love you I love you I love you I love you ILOVEYOUUUU https://t.co/UiKaMUX3Wj pic.twitter.com/wjic6zetgf — Lianne La Havas (@liannelahavas) May 4, 2020

‘Lianne La Havas’ will be the third album by the London singer and guitarist. It will also be her first full-length release in five years, following 2015’s ‘Blood’.

Coinciding with the announcement, La Havas has shared a new single titled ‘Paper Thin’. Listen to the track below:

‘Paper Thin’ is the second track La Havas has released from the forthcoming album after she shared lead single ‘Bittersweet’ back in February. Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for New Music Daily, the singer said ‘Paper Thin’ was a result of a collaboration with drummer Homer Steinweiss at his New York studio.

“I did it and I remember thinking, ‘This is how I want to sound. This is how I sound.’ I love how minimal it is,” La Havas explained.

La Havas also explained the half-decade gap between her new album and ‘Blood’ during the interview.

“Wanting to make a complete piece of work that meant something that had a story just took a little bit of time,” she said.

“It’s not planned, I just wanted it to be right, and then I finally felt it was ready.”