Watch Lianne La Havas perform ‘Courage’ for Christmas-themed show

Lianne La Havas has performed her track ‘Courage’ in a Christmas-themed show organised by Samsung.

Following her performance, La Havas reflected on the year that was and said she would be working on new music and visuals in 2021.

“This year, I’ve learned how precious time is,” she said.

Advertisement

“I’ve released a lot of things in my life and what’s important to me and just how I want to be a better human. Hopefully, I can take those things I’ve learned this year into next year and beyond.”

Watch the performance below:

‘Courage’ is lifted from La Havas’ self-titled album, which arrived earlier this year. Upon its release, NME gave the record a four-star review, describing it as “far more cohesive record than any of its predecessors, focused around a primary nucleus of intimate vocals, nimble guitar-work and driving percussion”.

“Whether she’s talking about love, her career, or both, it’s a joy to finally see her win.”

Advertisement

Since releasing the album, La Havas has released a collaborative track with fellow UK artist Nao, titled ‘Woman’. It also marked Nao’s first release since her 2018 album, ‘Saturn’.