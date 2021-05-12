Lianne La Havas on her “fun” and “cheerful” next album: “I got all of my angst out on my last album”

Lianne La Havas has spoken about getting to work on her next album, which she says is already being characterised by a “fun” and “cheerful” vibe. Watch our video interview above.

The London artist was speaking to NME last night (May 11) on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards 2021, where she was nominated for British Female Solo Artist.

La Havas gave NME an update on the current status of her new material, which is being written at the moment following the release last year of her self-titled third album.

“I’m already starting to work on new stuff because my album came out like a year ago now,” she said about her plans. “So I’m there, mentally, now.”

Asked about what sort of musical direction her new material is taking, La Havas said: “All I can say is that it’s very fun at the moment. It’s turning out really cheerful, which I like. I feel like I got all of my angst out on this most recent album [‘Lianne La Havas’], and now it’s time to have a laugh.”

Asked if she might even consider an unlikely foray into disco, La Havas replied: “I dunno, maybe? I haven’t got to that track yet. But there are other ones.”

You can watch the full NME interview with Lianne La Havas at the BRIT Awards 2021 above, and find the rest of NME‘s coverage of the BRITs here.