Lianne La Havas returns with soulful new single ‘Bittersweet’

Lianne La Havas has returned with her first new material in five years – you can listen to ‘Bittersweet’ below.

The London singer-songwriter’s last album came in the form of 2015’s ‘Blood‘, which contained the tracks ‘Unstoppable’ and ‘What You Don’t Do’.

Breaking cover following her half-decade hiatus, La Havas made her comeback with the stirring, soul-inspired cut yesterday (February 25).

‘Bittersweet’ was premiered on BBC Radio 1 as Annie Mac’s ‘Hottest Record in the World’. Listen to it below.

La Havas also shared a performance video of the single via the COLORS YouTube channel.

“I’d forgotten how much I love singing,” La Havas said of her experience in returning to the studio. “I’ve tapped into the best and worst parts of me and while I didn’t expect this to be the new direction, it’s my reality and its driven by emotion.”

Following the arrival of ‘Bittersweet’, La Havas will take to the stage at the Barbican in London this coming Friday (February 28), where she will perform alongside the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Jules Buckley. Next week (March 4), she’ll return to the capital to play at the Moth Club as part of Annie Mac Presents.

You can see Lianne La Havas’ full live schedule below:

28/2 – The Barbican with Jules Buckley & the BBC Symphony Orchestra, London

04/3 – The Moth Club (Annie Mac Presents), London

08/5 – Pitchfork Music Festival, Berlin

Meanwhile, Little Simz and Lianne La Havas last year delivered their own take on Headie One’s single ‘Both’.

For their appearance in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, both artists decided against a faithful cover, instead rapping and singing their own lyrics on the ‘Both’ beat. “They say I’m the woman of the moment, tell ’em I’m the man of the year,” Simz spits on the first verse. Later, she flexes on her success abroad: “I just sold out Australia and they love my songs!”