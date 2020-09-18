LIFE drummer launches mental health podcast ‘Keep Talking’

LIFE drummer Stewart Baxter has launched a new mental health podcast called Keep Talking, with the first episode out now.

New instalments will arrive weekly and will find the musician chatting to fellow artists about “life, art and everything in between”. The series is produced by Soundsphere Magazine.

Keep Talking begins with guest Simone Marie Butler, bassist for Primal Scream and covers topics including her experiences with mental health, life on the road and being a spokesperson for the recent #Letthemusicplay campaign, which aims to secure government support for the live music industry to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Future guests on the podcast will include IDLES’ Lee Kiernan, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, METZ’s Chris Slorach and more.

In a press release, Baxter said: “When I’m touring with LIFE I meet so many wonderful and interesting people, but we rarely get a chance to have a proper chat between the constant movement. Allowing time to talk and listen is an important thing, right now more than ever. These podcasts are an open and honest discussion about life, art, and everything in-between, and a chance for myself and my guests to take time out to just hang out and catch up.”

Keep Talking is available to listen and subscribe to on Apple, Spotify, Acast and all other podcast providers.

Meanwhile, LIFE recently rescheduled their 2020 UK and European tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Hull band will now hit the road in May and June 2021 for the ‘Post Pop Punk Made In Hull Tour’.

“A LIFE show is about letting go, moving about, being safe & embracing music & each other,” the band said when announcing the new dates. “This wasn’t something we were confident we could deliver this year. The new dates will happen in May and June, something to look forward to for all of us!”

For help and advice on mental health: