Life Is Beautiful wins Best Festival In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Life Is Beautiful has won Best Festival In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The Las Vegas festival beat out Reading & Leeds, Fuji Rock, TRNSMT and more nominees to the win.

After a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, Life Is Beautiful returned last year with headliners Tame Impala, Green Day and Billie Eilish.

During the festival, Eilish used her time on stage to debut three tracks from her album ‘Happier Than Ever’ for the first time, and told the crowd it felt like “a dream I’ve had many, many times in the last year… I can’t tell you how excited I am to be with you guys and to see all of your beautiful faces.”

You can see NME’s photos from the 2021 festival here. The festival’s 2022 edition takes place September 16-18, with a line-up that’s yet to be announced.

Other winning fests at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 include Reading & Leeds Festival, which picked up Best Festival In The UK Supported by White Claw, and Wide Awake, which snagged Best Small Festival.

Taking place March 2 at the O2 Academy Brixton, the BandLab NME Awards 2022 saw performances by the likes of Sam Fender, CHVRCHES and Robert Smith, Rina Sawayama and Bring Me The Horizon.

