LIFE release a vibrating new single, ‘Friends Without Names’

Hull-based indie outfit LIFE have dropped a new single titled ‘Friends Without Names’, accompanied by a sparse – yet trippy – music video.

In a statement (per DIY), LIFE said of the psychedelic nuances of the song’s soundscape and video: “In a remote part of Eastern England, close to the river Humber, we performed this track as if we were in trance; vibrating in a constant musical crescendo.

“Our aim was to push ourselves and harness differing time zones whilst giving in to the moments of beauty, horror, love and chaos depicted by the song’s lyrics.”

The accompanying music video captures the urban landscape surrounding the River Humber, void of people, so echoing the sentiments of the song. A dreamy yet commanding guitar melody plays out, topped by some monotone but cutting lyrics, as various shots play out.

Watch the video below:

‘Friends Without Names’ is the “anchor and blueprint”, the band said, for their forthcoming third studio album, yet to be named and a release date announced.

The upcoming release will serve as the follow-up to ‘Popular Music’ and ‘A Picture of Good Health’, released in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

LIFE will head out on a national UK tour from November 30, kicking off in Nottingham, before wrapping up in Manchester on December 18.