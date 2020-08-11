LIFE reschedule UK and European tour to 2021

LIFE have announced the rescheduled dates of their 2020 UK and European tour, with the gigs now set to take place in May and June 2021 – see the new dates in full below.

The Hull band were due to hit the road later this year, with UK dates originally set to kick off on October 26 at Edinburgh’s Sneaky Pete’s. However, they had to postpone their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the band have revealed a new set of dates for their ‘Post Pop Punk Made In Hull Tour’, starting in Brighton on May 11, 2021, with stops in Manchester (May 23), Birmingham (May 26) and London (May 27).

Advertisement

They will kick off the European leg of the tour on May 30 in Rotterdam, ending on June 17 in Barcelona.

“We have made the decision to re-schedule our Autumn tour to 2021,” the band wrote on social media. “A LIFE show is about letting go, moving about, being safe & embracing music & each other. This wasn’t something we were confident we could deliver this year. The new dates will happen in May and June, something to look forward to for all of us!”

They added: “We’re still working on rescheduling our dates for France and will announce new dates there in due course. In the meantime, we are putting on a BIG live stream event next week on 20th August – we realise it isn’t the same, but we are putting a lot of work into it & are looking forward to seeing as many of you there to make the best of what we have to work with!”

Meanwhile, IDLES have created a huge new remix of Hull four-piece LIFE‘s recent single ‘Switching On’.

The standalone single follows LIFE’s 2019 album ‘A Picture Of Good Health’, and has been warped into an intimidating, industrial new beast by IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen.

Advertisement

Speaking of the new remix, Bowen said: “I have watched LIFE play live well over 100 times and one thing that I really wanted to maintain through the remix is how incredibly tight they are as a band, so I left everything from the original in there. There was something new they were bringing with the song, there’s that assured LIFE sound central but there are experiments in electronics and noise coming closer to the surface.”