LIGHTSUM tease new music with cryptic teaser image

Rookie K-pop girl group LIGHTSUM have dropped a cryptic teaser, which seems to signal the potentional release of new music.

The South Korean girl group released the teaser image through Twitter on September 23 at midnight KST. The image is blank music sheet, save for a couple of noteswith the phrase: “Welcome to Lightsum World!”

The tweet was also captioned with the words “Coming Soon”, alongside emojis of a time signature and a blue heart. More information about the teaser is set to be revealed in the coming days.

The protentional new music would mark LIGHTSUM first-ever comeback since they made their debut in June with ‘Vanilla’. They are the latest K-pop girl group to be formed by CUBE Entertainment, following CLC in 2015 and (G)I-DLE in 2018.

The octet features three members who were originally contestants on the 2018 Mnet reality TV competition Produce 48 – namely Chowon, Nayoung, and Yujeong – as well as The Unit participant Juhyeon.

‘Vanilla’ was awarded four stars in a review by NME’s Rhian Daly, who described the single as “incredibly fun and does exactly what LIGHTSUM have said they want to do – spread positive energy”.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, the group had also discussed their larger purpose as idols. In particular, LIGHTSUM’s leader Juhyeon brought up the responsibility the group now carry as public figures. “As an idol, I’m aware that everything I say can be influential,” she explained. “Which is why I want to study and learn more about the world, so I say the right thing, the good thing.”