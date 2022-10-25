Rookie girl group LIGHTSUM announce departure of members Huiyeon and Jian

Rookie girl group LIGHTSUM has announced the departure of two of its members, Huiyeon and Jian.

On October 25, CUBE Entertainment released a statement revealing that LIGHTSUM will be promoting as a six-member group after a “reorganisation” of the act. The group now comprises members Sangah, Chowon, Nayoung, Hina, Juhyeon and Yujeong.

“After a careful discussion, we have decided to reorganise LIGHTSUM as a six-member group for their future promotions,” the agency wrote.

“Please send support for Huiyeon and Jian, who are no longer able to join,” CUBE wrote at the end of its announcement. Read the full statement below.

[공지] LIGHTSUM 향후 활동 계획 안내 pic.twitter.com/8ufJoOMnFM — LIGHTSUM·라잇썸 (@CUBE_LIGHTSUM) October 25, 2022

LIGHTSUM officially debuted in April 2021 with the single album ‘Vanilla’, which was rated four stars in an NME review. They followed the release with their sophomore single album ‘Light a Wish’ with the lead track ‘Vivace’ that October.

Their most recent music was their debut mini-album ‘Into the Light’, which was accompanied by the lead single ‘Alive’ in May 2022. That record is now LIGHTSUM’s final release as an eight-member group.

Prior to their debut, members Chowon, Nayoung and Yujeong participated in Produce 48 in 2018, which eventually formed the Korean-Japanese project girl group IZ*ONE. None of them made the final line-up. However, it was later revealed that Chowon had initially ranked sixth during the show’s finale, and was taken out of the running for the group due to vote rigging.