Upcoming K-pop group LIGHTSUM drop teaser for debut single ‘Vanilla’

CUBE Entertainment is set to debut its brand-new girl group LIGHTSUM later this week.

As part of the rollout for the K-pop act’s arrival, the South Korean agency has released a music video teaser for the group’s first-ever single ‘Vanilla’. The vibrant clip gives fans a taste of the song’s dance pop sound, as well as a sneak peek at the music video’s ice cream-themed concept.

The girl group are expected to release ‘Vanilla’ digitally on June 10, with a physical version of the single out on June 11. A second music video teaser is also scheduled to drop tomorrow (June 9). Last week, the K-pop act previewed the song with a 20-second audio snippet.

LIGHTSUM are the latest K-pop girl group formed by CUBE Entertainment, following the 2018 debut of (G)I-DLE and CLC back in 2015. The upcoming octet will feature three members who were originally contestants on the 2018 Mnet reality TV competition Produce 48 – namely Chowon, Nayoung, and Yujeong – as well as The Unit participant Juhyeon.

LIGHTSUM’s name has been described by CUBE as a combination of “bright LIGHTs [that] will come together as one SUM in order to reach everyone across the world, becoming a group that will convey more positive energy to everyone through their message of hope”, per Soompi.

In other CUBE Entertainment news, CLC’s Yujin is reportedly set to participate in the upcoming TV talent competition Girls Planet 999. Yujin will be one of 33 trainees representing South Korea, however, her agency CUBE Entertainment has yet to confirm her participation in the forthcoming series. It is currently unknown how this will affect CLC if the news is true.

Meanwhile, Jeon Soyeon of K-pop girl group (G)-IDLE is preparing to make a comeback as a soloist. “It is true Jeon Soyeon is preparing to make a solo comeback,” the company said in a statement, as translated by Soompi. However, CUBE also noted that a release date for Soyeon’s new music has yet to be decided, saying that “the schedule is still being worked out”.