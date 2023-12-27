‘Like A Prayer’ is named BBC Radio 2 listeners’ favourite Madonna song

Madonna‘s ‘Like A Prayer’ has been voted by BBC Radio 2 listeners as their favourite Madonna song.

The pop icon’s 1989 hit track earned the Number One spot in Your Ultimate Madonna Song – the Top 40 chart of single releases by Madonna Louise Ciccone as voted for by listeners. The vote was launched last month in The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show and closed on December 8.

Listeners were asked to choose up to five of their favourite Madonna tracks from her 61 Top Ten UK hits. In Your Ultimate Madonna Song, Scott Mills counted down the listeners’ Top 40 chart along with revealing facts, stats and behind the scenes insights from BBC Archive interview clips with Madonna herself. Check out the full top 40 list below.

The Top 40 favourite Madonna singles as voted for by Radio 2 listeners are:

1. ‘Like A Prayer’

2. ‘Vogue’

3. ‘Into The Groove’

4. ‘Papa Don’t Preach’

5. ‘Like A Virgin’

6. ‘Borderline’

7. ‘Crazy For You’

8. ‘Ray Of Light’

9. ‘Holiday’

10. ‘Material Girl’

11. ‘La Isla Bonita’

12. ‘Hung Up’

13. ‘Live To Tell’

14. ‘Frozen’

15. ‘True Blue’

16. ‘Beautiful Stranger’

17. ‘Express Yourself’

18. ‘Cherish’

19. ‘Open Your Heart’

20. ‘Dear Jessie’

21. ‘Music’

22. ‘This Used To Be My Playground’

23. ‘Justify My Love’

24. ‘Dress You Up’

25. ‘Don’t Cry For Me Argentina’

26. ‘Deeper and Deeper’

27. ‘Who’s That Girl’

28. ‘Don’t Tell Me’

29. ‘The Power Of Good-Bye’

30. ‘American Pie’

31. ‘You’ll See’

32. ‘Rain’

33. ‘4 Minutes (feat. Justin Timberlake)’

34. ‘Erotica’

35. ‘Hanky Panky’

36. ‘Sorry’

37. ‘Nothing Really Matters’

38. ‘Drowned World (Substitute For Love)’

39. ‘Die Another Day’

40. ‘What It Feels Like For A Girl’

Madonna will be celebrated on BBC Radio 2 on New Year’s Day with the three hour show, Your Ultimate Madonna Song hosted by Mills (2-5pm) alongside Michelle Visage: My Queen – Madonna (5-6pm) and Madonna at the BBC (6-7pm). All of the programmes we made available exclusively on BBC Sounds yesterday (December 26).

Speaking of top Madonna song voted in by Radio 2 listeners, Mills said (via Music News): “’Like A Prayer’ is a phenomenal track the Radio 2 listeners have voted to top the chart in Your Ultimate Madonna Song, so please join me to celebrate the icon that is Madonna on Radio 2 on New Year’s Day and right now on BBC Sounds!”

Jeff Smith, Radio 2’s Head of Music, added: “Madonna has been inspiring fellow artists musically, artistically and creatively for 40 years, so I’m delighted that Radio 2 listeners cast tens of thousands of votes for their favourite songs which can be enjoyed on New Year’s Day… or on BBC Sounds on Boxing Day if Madonna fans can’t wait that long!”

In other news, during the singer’s latest show as part of her huge ‘Celebration’ greatest hits tour, Santa Claus took a tumble on stage while receiving a lap dance from one of pop icon’s dancers.

A Saint Nick impersonator took to the stage to be the night’s guest judge for the dancers’ performance of ‘Vogue’ at Madonna’s show in in Washington, DC on December 19.

In a five-star review of the opening of the ‘Celebration’ tour back in October, NME wrote: “The whole thing is a thrilling reminder that Madonna isn’t just a pop star, but also a cultural force who genuinely changed the world by chafing against what society expects from women in the public eye. That’s something worth celebrating in the dazzling, dynamic and at times slightly discombobulating way she presents it here. Really, you wouldn’t have her any other way.”

The singer is strongly rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury 2024 after festival boss Emily Eavis posted on social media from the opening of the ‘Celebration’ tour earlier this year. Other rumoured headliners include Coldplay, Foo Fighters and Dua Lipa, while Eavis revealed back in March that Glastonbury had booked one of two planned female headliners.

The US leg of the tour extends into April 2024 before a handful of shows in Mexico City. Visit here for tickets and more information.