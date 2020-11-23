Lil Baby calls for fans to “protect your mental health” at AMAs 2020

Lil Baby urged fans to “protect your mental health” at the AMAs 2020 tonight (November 22).

The Atlanta rapper gave the live debut of his hit single ‘Emotionally Scarred’ at the Los Angeles awards ceremony. He released the song as part of his second album ‘My Turn’ in February 2020, before making it a single in April.

The star began the performance in a brown leather armchair, surrounded by rocks, as a woman playing a therapist took notes in a chair opposite him.

At the end, he was sat cross-legged on a piece of the stage that had raised up as he rapped, with the screen behind him reading: “PROTECT YOUR MENTAL HEALTH”. Watch the performance below now.

RT @ComplexMusic: “PROTECT YOUR MENTAL HEALTH” Lil Baby with a very important message at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/0lPk4U1Cjt — KING JAMESON • VIRGO🤴🏾 (@TheJamesonShow) November 23, 2020

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes kicked off the AMAs 2020 with a debut performance of their recent collaboration ‘Monster’. Bieber also gave renditions of his latest singles ‘Lonely’ and ‘Holy’.

The Weeknd also teamed up with Kenny G to give a world premiere performance of ‘In Your Eyes’ and ‘Save Your Tears’ live from downtown LA, while Megan Thee Stallion brought ‘Body’ to the stage for the first time. Billie Eilish also gave the live debut of her new single ‘Therefore I Am’.

Elsewhere, Dua Lipa performed ‘Levitating’ live from London’s Royal Albert Hall. Earlier in the night, she collected the award for Favourite Song – Pop/Rock for ‘Don’t Start Now’.

Doja Cat picked up the award for Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B, while The Weeknd collected the trophy for Favourite Album – Soul/R&B for ‘After Hours’. You can follow all the winners at the AMAs 2020 here.