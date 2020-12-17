Lil Baby helps throw birthday party for George Floyd’s daughter

Lil Baby helped to throw a birthday party for George Floyd’s daughter Gianna yesterday (December 16).

According to Forbes, the party had been in the works since July, when Gianna visited restaurant owners and family friends Ericka and William Platt. She turned seven yesterday.

The Platts enlisted a friend of their own, NBA star Stephen Jackson, with whom they began brainstorming ideas for the celebration.

Advertisement

Lil Baby then offered to fund the event, which took place at Atlanta’s Pink Hotel. Guests included his and Jackson’s children, and those of Future.

Gianna’s mother, Roxie Washington, told Forbes: “This is a very difficult time for my daughter, so we’re very grateful that our extended family is creating such a special experience for Gianna on her first birthday without her father.”

In June, Lil Baby released the song ‘The Bigger Picture’, a protest song in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The song is really about supporting children who lost their parents to violence,” Erika Platt said. “Lil Baby decided to sponsor Gianna’s birthday party and has been very supportive. We are very grateful for that.”

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis on May 25 following an altercation with police officers. The incident led to worldwide protests for racial equality.

Advertisement

Derek Chauvin faces a second-degree murder charge over Floyd’s death after he was initially charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. In October, he was released from prison after posting $1million (£770,000) bail.

Three other officers, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung Tuesday were also previously charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.