Lil Baby joined by Killer Mike and activist Tamika Mallory for Grammys performance

Lil Baby was joined by Killer Mike, activist Tamika Mallory and Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson for his Grammys performance tonight (March 14).

The rapper used his performance at the awards show to highlight police brutality, opening it with Sampson being pulled over and shot at by two white police officers.

The rest of the performance saw a recreation of Black Lives Matter protests, with Mallory delivering a speech. “My people, it’s time we stand, it’s time we demand the freedom that this land promises,” she declared. “President Biden, we demand justice, equity, policy and everything else that freedom encompasses.”

Advertisement

Killer Mike later appeared behind a wall of microphones to rap a new verse. “Never forget in the story of Jesus the hero was killed by the state,” he rapped.

Watch Lil Baby’s Grammys 2021 performance below now.

Lil Baby performs 'The Bigger Picture' at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/GaHHjwUkVh — Elite Media Group (@TheEliteMedia_) March 15, 2021

Lil Baby was nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the Grammys tonight, but did not walk away with either trophy.

You can catch up with all of the winners from the Grammys 2021 here. Beyoncé took home the most awards on the night and made history in the process. She now holds the record for the most Grammy wins for any female artist or any singer, male or female, in the awards show’s history.

Advertisement

Other winners included Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Harry Styles.

The latter artist opened the main ceremony with a performance of ‘Watermelon Sugar’. BTS recreated the Grammys stage in Seoul, while Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B teamed up for the first televised performance of ‘WAP’.