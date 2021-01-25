Lil Baby recounts working with Kanye West in Wyoming, calls it “inspiring”

Lil Baby has shared a number of details about his time spent working with Kanye West in Wyoming last year.

Last summer, West tweeted that Baby was his favourite rapper but added that he “won’t do a song with me”. A few days later the Atlanta rapper revealed that he was unaware that West wanted to collaborate with him.

“Nobody told me ye was trying to get me on a song, that’s fucced up,” Baby tweeted before adding: “@kanyewest no disrespect nobody told me”. A month later, the two were spotted in the studio working on what appeared to be new music.

Nobody told me ye was trying to get me on a song 🧐 that’s fucced up — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) July 23, 2020

In a new Big Read interview with NME, Baby talked about collaborating with West and what it was about their time together that was so inspiring to him.

“[After the tweets] I tried to reach out to him,” he said, revisiting his initial interaction with West. “I got his number to give each other a direct line then he sent me on a jet to Wyoming – and the rest is history.”

He continued: “It’s not a regular thing that a lot of people get. A lot of people never get that opportunity or would die for that opportunity. And the fact that I wasn’t even pressing for that opportunity and I got it – I think I respected [that] more.”

Asked about the music he and West worked on, Baby opted not to share too much about it. He did, however, say “he had some songs that I started to lead on”. He added: “I didn’t actually see [West] work on music too much… but I saw him working more in a different form – working on his clothing line and his shoes. That’s even more inspiring than the music.”

