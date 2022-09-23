Lil Baby samples Tears For Fears on FIFA 2022 song ‘The World Is Yours To Take’

Lil Baby has shared a new single titled ‘The World Is Yours To Take’, heavily sampling Tears For Fears’ 1985 classic ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’.

The song is shaped around the lead melody of the Tears For Fears track – one of the Bath outfits most iconic – with Lil Baby rapping about ambition and personal triumph over it. In the first verse, he spits: “I’m by far one of the hardest workers / Real firm believer in “practice make perfect” / You can gather all the water, stay thirsty / Took a lot to get us here / We broke curses.”

It comes as part of a collaboration between Lil Baby and American beer brand Budweiser, and was released as the latter’s official anthem for this year’s FIFA World Cup. Before the tournament goes down in Qatar – where it will run from November 20 to December 18 – Lil Baby will release a further eight versions of ‘The World Is Yours To Take’, each featuring a different artist from a country represented in the Cup.

Advertisement

Have a look at the lyric video for ‘The World Is Yours To Take’ below:

Earlier this month, Lil Baby announced his third studio album, ‘It’s Only Me’, alongside the release of a new single titled ‘Detox’. The record, which will follow on from 2020’s ‘My Turn’, is due to arrive on October 14 via Motown.

Last summer saw Lil Baby team up with Lil Durk on the collaborative album ‘The Voice Of The Heroes’. Since then, he’s won a Grammy Award for his guest spot on Kanye West‘s ‘Donda’ cut ‘Hurricane’, linked up with Nicki Minaj for the joint single ‘Bussin’, and rapped alongside Drake and Future on DJ Khaled‘s ‘God Did’.

A new documentary about Lil Baby’s career, Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby, came out last month on Amazon Prime Video. In a four star review, NME’s Luke Morgan Britton wrote: “The doc succeeds in bringing us closer to the rapper than we’ve ever been before, mapping out Baby’s journey from inner-city poverty and teen years spent “hustling” on the streets to his eventual journey to rap’s top tier and ongoing plight for social change.”