Lil Bo Weep, Australian musician and YouTuber, dead at 22

Australian singer and YouTube star Lil Bo Weep has died at the age of 22.

Her father Matthew Schofield confirmed the news on Facebook on Sunday (March 6), writing that she died due to “depression, trauma, PTSD, and drug addiction”.

“This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD, and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT [Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade] but broken,” Schofield wrote on Facebook.

“She fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight anymore and we lost her. As her dad, I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero, my daughter, and my best friend that I love so so much. She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back.”

Lil Bo Weep, whose real name was Winona Lisa Green, began sharing music on SoundCloud in 2015, where she released her music under the pseudonym ‘monikers’. She amassed a significant following online, becoming known for tracks like ‘not ok but its ok’, ‘Sorry’ and ‘CODEPENDENCY’. Her last post on SoundCloud was a minute-and-a-half-long song titled ‘PTSD’.

In her last post on Twitter, Lil Bo Weep wrote that she was creating a public TikTok account. “This is a safe space for those who wish to hear my opinions, answers and all of that fun stuff,” she said in the tweet.

Fans have since paid their tributes online, commenting how Weep’s music affected their lives. One fan wrote: “Your music got me through one of the most mentally challenging points in my life”.

Alice Glass joined those paying tribute, writing on Twitter: “Rip Lil Bo Weep. First heard “i wrote this song 4 you“ and loved your music immediately. I’m so sorry you suffered i wish this Angel was still here and never met anyone that would hurt you.” See more tributes below.

Rip Lil Bo Weep

First heard “i wrote this song 4 you“ and loved your music immediately 💜 I’m so sorry you suffered i wish this Angel was still here and never met anyone that would hurt you pic.twitter.com/WQU752U4vn — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) March 6, 2022

i cant believe it, rest easy ♡ #lilboweep forever 𓂀 pic.twitter.com/FNnRpoplid — MISERY TAKE ME (@miserytakeme) March 7, 2022

rip lil bo weep i can’t believe this is true. honored to capture this beautiful picture in 2020 💔 pic.twitter.com/v4eZbRAN6C — dez (@c0wspice) March 6, 2022

RIP LIL BO WEEP pic.twitter.com/seuFHI1CON — ALIXN (@ALIXNMUSIC) March 6, 2022

For help and advice on mental health: