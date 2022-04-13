Lil Durk and Gunna pay homage to Virgil Abloh in ‘What Happened To Virgil’ music video

Rappers Lil Durk and Gunna have paid tribute to the late Virgil Abloh with a new music video for ‘What Happened To Virgil’.

The music video – released on Tuesday, April 12 – was directed by Cole Bennett and features multiple sets that were inspired by the work of the late Louis Vuitton artistic director and Off White founder. The video also pays respects to Lil Durk’s late brother D Thang and the rapper King Von, who was shot dead in 2020.

The video opens with a quote from Abloh that reads: “Life is so short that you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do versus knowing what you can do.”

Watch the music video for ‘What Happened To Virgil’ below.

The video ends with a series of pictures that explain the symbolism of the sets featured in the music video, including Drake’s plane that was painted by Virgil, and the red roof design that was one of the last things Abloh worked on for Louis Vuitton before his passing.

Virgil Abloh died in November 2021 after suffering from cancer for several years. Abloh kept his diagnosis private and did not share details of his illness publicly. The likes of Drake, Kanye West, Frank Ocean and Tyler, the Creator paid tribute to the late designer.

‘What Happened To Virgil’ features on Lil Durk’s latest album, ‘7220’, which was released March 11. Lil Durk is currently on tour in the United States, which is set to wrap up on May 2 in Chicago. He is also scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud in Miami this July alongside Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Future and more.