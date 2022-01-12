Lil Durk announces colossal 2022 US tour

Lil Durk has announced a run of US tour dates in support of his forthcoming seventh album, ‘7220’.

The 17-date tour, announced overnight (January 12), kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Federal Theatre on April 8, before the Chicago artist traverses the country and wraps up for a hometown show at Chicago’s United Center on May 2.

Though a release date for Lil Durk’s new studio effort is yet to be announced, ‘7220’ will drop sometime this year, marking the follow-up to 2020’s ‘The Voice’. A largely collaborative album, the 16-track project featured guest stints from the likes of Young Thug, 6lack and more.

Last year, Lil Durk – real name Durk Banks – released ‘The Voice Of Heroes’, a collaboration with Lil Baby. In a three-star review, NME said the release was “technically accomplished” but noted how “[on] their solo projects we’ve seen the two explore emotions and musical range to make knockout hits”.

The ‘7220’ US tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 8 – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre

Saturday 9 – Los Angeles, CA, YouTube Theatre

Sunday 10 – San Diego, CA, House of Blues

Wednesday 13 – Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Friday 15 – Houston, TX, Bayou Music Center

Saturday 16 – New Orleans, LA, The Fillmore New Orleans

Monday 18 – Miami, FL, FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Tuesday 19 – Jacksonville, FL, Daily’s Place

Wednesday 20 – Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

Thursday 21 – Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

Saturday 23 – Bridgeport, CT, Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Sunday 24 – New York, NY, Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Tuesday 26 – Pittsburgh, PA, UPMC Event Center

Wednesday 27 – Cincinnati, OH, Andrew J Brady Music Center

Friday 29 – St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Saturday 30 – Indianapolis, IN, TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

MAY

Monday 2 – Chicago, IL, United Center