Lil Durk has parodied some of Kanye West’s most memorable moments in the video for his single ‘Kanye Krazy’.

The track appears on the new deluxe edition of the rapper’s latest album ‘The Voice’, which was released today (January 29).

The accompanying visuals for the song, which were directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett, reference various moments throughout West’s life and career.

It begins with Durk walking towards a white piano while wearing a white tuxedo, soon followed by ballerinas in black outfits, pulling from West’s ‘Runaway’ video. Later, there are nods to the star’s infamous gatecrashing of Taylor Swift’s VMAs speech, his support of Donald Trump, and the era of his grilled sunglasses.

Watch the video for Lil Durk’s ‘Kanye Krazy’ below now.

Late last year, it was revealed that Durk could be teaming up with Lil Baby, 21 Savage and Meek Mill to build a new music platform.

“Me lil baby Durkio tryna get somebody in Silicon Valley to build us our own music platform we can be majority owner in,” Mill wrote on Twitter in December. “We will pay!! We need top Silicon Valley steppers please!”

In a later tweet, the rapper said the project aimed to “build something where we can maximise Black wealth”.

Meanwhile, a video clip emerged earlier this week that appears to show Kanye West shouting at Chance The Rapper during a recent studio session.

The clip is reportedly from an upcoming documentary on West’s shelved ‘Donda’ album and was filmed at his Wyoming studio last summer.

In the footage, West is seen growing frustrated during the session and eventually lashing out at Chance, telling him to sit his “ass down and listen to the album or leave”.