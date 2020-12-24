Lil Durk has released a new album called ‘The Voice’, featuring the likes of Young Thug, 6lack and more.

The Chicago rapper announced the 16-track project, which also features YNW Melly and the late King Von, in an Instagram post yesterday (December 23).

“The voice dropping midnight,” Durk said of the follow-up to May’s ‘Just Cause Y’all Waited 2’. “Tell the trenches I’m back.”

‘Backdoor’, Durk’s tribute to King Von, who was shot and killed outside of an Atlanta nightclub in November, features on the album.

Also featuring the tracks ‘Redman’, ‘Stay Down’, Misunderstood and ‘Death Ain’t Easy’, you can listen to ‘The Voice’ in full below.

Durk was due to tour the UK earlier this year for the first time since 2016, however, due to “unforeseen circumstances” his tour dates were cancelled.

He was due to play five UK dates as part of his tour and tickets for his shows at venues such as London’s Troxy and O2 Academy Brixton sold quickly after their release.

Back in August, Drake shared a new single called ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ with Lil Durk.

Along with the song, Drake also released an accompanying music video, directed by Dave Meyers. The video, which features stacks of Nike product placement, sees numerous athletes, like Kevin Durant, Marshawn Lynch and Odell Beckham Jr., make cameo appearances.

Meanwhile, regular collaborators Drake and Lil Wayne have teamed up for a new track called ‘BB King Freestyle’.

The track is taken from Wayne’s new DJ Khaled-hosted mixtape ‘No Ceilings 3’, which arrived on November 27. The 20-track tape, available exclusively through Datpiff, also features guest spots from Young Thug, Cory Gunz, and Gudda Gudda.

On ‘BB King Freestyle’, Drake reflects on his career and talks about the way people treat him now that he’s a superstar – something he struggles to deal with.