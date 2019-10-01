Lil Kim confirms ‘9’ will be a two-part album and it’s coming “really soon”

LP is her first in 14 years

Lil Kim has confirmed her forthcoming new album ‘9’ will be a two part affair.

The LP, which is the rapper’s first since ‘Naked Truth’ in 2005, was originally slated for release in May but never materialised.

Now, Kim has confirmed her new record is coming “real soon”. “I will tell you this, I recorded so many songs. I have a part one and a part two,” she added on a Girls Cruise reunion special.

Kim also said that her Girls Cruise co-star on the reality show and Instagram comedian Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell will be making an appearance on the record.

“You know, it’s so funny because it was like, last minute,” Kim continued. “I have a song called ‘Fat Poom Poom,’ and she’s on that.”

‘9’ will be Kim’s fifth album following ‘The Naked Truth’, ‘La Bella Mafia’ (2003), ‘The Notorious K.I.M’ (2000), and ‘Hard Core’ (1996).

She initially intended to drop her new record last November, breaking her silence with a track called ‘Nasty One’ over the summer before the rapper released ‘Go Awff’ in February 2019.

Despite not having released a full studio album since 2005, a number of mixtapes have also emerged with 2016’s ‘Lil Kim Season’ being the most recent.

Meanwhile, it was reported last year that a ‘Lady Marmalade’ reunion could be on the cards. Kim appeared alongside Christina Aguilera and Pink for the track, which soundtracked 2001’s Moulin Rouge! It subsequently went to number one in both the US and UK.