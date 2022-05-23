Lil’ Kim confirms that a new biopic is in the works

A new Lil’ Kim biopic is in the works, the rapper has confirmed.

Speaking with The New York Post, the rapper confirmed that a new biopic about her life is “absolutely” on the way.

While there is no news yet on who will play Kim, (“I don’t know… We’ll have to see”, she responded to the publication’s question) she did confirm that the structure of the biopic would closely mirror her memoir, which is due to arrive later this year.

The rapper also teased that the film would be a tell-all, saying “Oh my God. Everyone’s gonna know things that they’ve never known.”

Lil’ Kim has penned her upcoming memoir with journalist and author Kathy Iandoli (God Save the Queens: The Essential History of Women in Hip-Hop). The book is scheduled for publication via Hachette Books.

“I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time,” Lil’ Kim told PEOPLE of the memoir last year. “Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil’ Kim, but they have no idea.”

Titled The Queen Bee, it explores Lil’ Kim’s 30-year career, which had been under the spotlight since her 1996 debut album ‘Hard Core’. Executively produced by The Notorious BIG, it has sold nearly five million units worldwide.

Per its official description, the book will cover “hidden moments of her reign”, which include “her complicated high-profile relationships, the misogynistic industry she fought to change through sex positivity, the challenging double standards of self-image and beauty in the spotlight, and the momentous act of loyalty that ultimately landed her in prison.”

Between 2005 and 2006, Lil’ Kim served a one-year prison sentence for a perjury charge related to a shooting incident in 2001.

In 2019, Lil’ Kim released her fifth studio album, ‘9’, which NME called in a three-star review “a timely reminder of the qualities that make her such an influential and endearing star”.