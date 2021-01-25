Lil’ Kim wants Teyana Taylor to play her in a biopic in the future

Lil’ Kim wants Teyana Taylor to play her in a future biopic or narrative documentary, the rapper has said.

Although no project has been confirmed at present, Kim teased something that “deals with me and my life” was on the horizon in a new interview.

“I have a few offers,” she told Essence. “I have a secret but I can’t tell you. You’ll know in about a month. I want people to know the real Kim.”

Advertisement

She continued to say a future film about her would feature a few incarnations of Lil’ Kim, from child, to teen, to rap superstar. “I want people to really understand, do you know what I mean?” She said. “It can only be a girl that’s from the hood that I’m from.”

“I love Teyana,” she added, acknowledging that Taylor was born and raised in Harlem, rather than Brooklyn like Kim. “She’s my only other thought. There’s nobody else in the industry at all but Teyana.

“Before Teyana, though, I’d love to give some little girls from Brooklyn a chance so I can connect.”

Lil’ Kim’s career was kickstarted when she met The Notorious B.I.G. in 1994. Two years later, she released her debut album ‘Hard Core’, which went double platinum and has since sold over 6million copies worldwide. As well as a successful solo career, she was also a member of the group Junior M.A.F.I.A.

In 2019, she released her latest album ‘9’. In a three-star review, NME said: “You wouldn’t necessarily call ‘9’ an essential release, but it is a timely reminder that she should be celebrated for her enormous contribution to culture. It’s lewd, contrarian and confrontational – all the qualities that make Kim an icon.”

Advertisement

Last month, Taylor expressed her desire to play another musical icon in a potential future biopic. After Dionne Warwick suggested the star should play her in a series based on her life, Taylor shared a screenshot of one of the icon’s tweets mentioning her as her choice, captioning it: “One thing about them doors…..They open.”