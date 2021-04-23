Lil Mosey reportedly wanted in connection with second-degree rape charge

Rapper Lil Mosey is reportedly wanted in connection with second-degree rape charge.

Mosey, real name is Lathan Moses Stanley Echols, did not attend a court appearance on Wednesday (April 21) according to TMZ, leading to him being wanted by police in the state of Washington.

The 19-year-old and another man have each been charged with one-count of second-degree rape following an alleged incident at a party in January 2020.

According to TMZ which has seen the affidavit relating to the alleged crime, the victim claimed to investigators she blacked out at the party where the incident was alleged to have taken place and was bruised on multiple areas of her body after the incident.

If convicted of the crime, Echols could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Washington rapper found fame with first single ‘Pull Up’ in 2017 and last year, he his song ‘Blueberry Faygo’ made it to Number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Last year, rising Canadian artist Tate McRae released a single featuring rapper Lil Mosey.

“Super stoked to be dropping ‘vicious’ featuring lil mosey,” McRae said in a press statement. “I’ve always been a fan of his work, so it’s super dope to have a rapper like him jump on this record.

“Soooo excited for everyone to hear what we’ve been working on!!”

NME has reached out to representatives of Lil Mosey for comment.