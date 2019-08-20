Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus praise Billie Eilish after ‘Old Town Road’ is knocked from top of US charts

Humble in defeat...

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus have applauded Billie Eilish after she managed to topple ‘Old Town Road’ at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

After beating ‘Despacito’ to become the longest-running No. 1 hit in history, Lil Nas X’s hit was dethroned by Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ on Monday evening.

Proving humble in defeat, the pair quickly thanked Eilish in a series of Twitter messages.

“Congratulations to Billie Eilish!!” Lil Nas X tweeted on Monday. Cyrus, who was featured on the remix, said: ‘Congratulations @billieeilish Well deserved. Your persistence paid off. Thanks everybody. It was a hell of a ride.’

In July, Old Town Road made history when it claimed its record-breaking 17th week at the summit. But he has said there will be “no more ‘Old Town Roads’” after he shared a most recent remix of the track featuring Young Thug and Mason Ramsey.