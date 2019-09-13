Lil Nas X drops animated video for a new ‘Panini’ remix featuring DaBaby

“PANINI REMIX 1 OF 25!”

In true Lil Nas X fashion, the rapper has just rolled out a new remix for his latest single, ‘Panini’.

The fresh track arrived with a new verse from North Carolina rapper DaBaby, alongside an adorable music video that features the characters from the animated Cartoon Network television series, Chowder. Check it out below:

The ‘Panini’ remix landed shortly after Lil Nas jokingly announced on social media yesterday (September 12) that he was planning to drop 25 remixes of the Nirvana-inspired song – a tongue-in-cheek reference to the numerous remixes of his breakout hit, ‘Old Town Road’. The country trap sensation was received four remixes: one with Billy Ray Cyrus, another with Diplo, a third with Young Thug and Mason Ramsey, and a final one featuring RM of BTS.

‘Panini’ appears on Lil Nas’ genre-bending debut EP, ‘7’, which arrived in June. Last week, the singer unveiled the song’s futuristic and meme-worthy video starring Disney star Skai Jackson.

‘Panini’ features an interpolation of Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’. According to Lil Nas, Kurt Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean approved the sample for the track. “I put out the snippet [of ‘Panini’] and everyone was like, ‘Wow, he’s sampling Nirvana.’ I was like, ‘Where? I’m not sampling Nirvana, this beat doesn’t have Nirvana in it.’ Then, I listened to ‘In Bloom’ in full, and I was like, ‘Oh, okay’,” he told SiriusXM.

“I actually heard from Kurt’s daughter. She’s the one who pretty much approved the song and she told me how much she loved the video for ‘Old Town Road’ and stuff,” the rapper explained.

Lil Nas is currently busy working on his debut album. He revealed earlier this month that he plans to “record at least 70 songs” for it.