Lil Nas X has announced that he’ll be heading out on the road, with some European tour dates scheduled for the end of the year – get tickets below.

Sharing the news on social media, the rapper wrote: “i’m having my very first tour. and all of u better come or i will cry on instagram live.”

His ‘Long Live Montero’ tour is set to kick off in North America at The Fillmore in Detroit on September 6, and will make stops in Chicago, Nashville, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in San Francisco at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on October 23.

Advertisement

The ‘Industry Baby’ hitmaker will then head out to Europe for a run of dates, starting in Amsterdam on November 8, taking in shows in Berlin, Hamburg, Paris, Brussels and ending in Barcelona, Spain on November 17.

Among the European dates, Lil Nas X will head to London for a one-off UK show at Eventim Apollo on November 12.

i’m having my very first tour. and all of u better come or i will cry on instagram live. pic.twitter.com/W3Lt8dP04p — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 26, 2022

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale Friday (April 29) at 10am local time – get them here. European dates go on sale May 6 at 10am local time – get them here. You can see the full list of dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2022

6 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

10 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

OCTOBER 2022

1 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

3 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

4 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center

18 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Advertisement

NOVEMBER 2022

8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

9 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle

10 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

12 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

14 – Paris, France – Zenith

15 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12

17 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X has said his new album is “close to finished” when responding to a fan about new music on social media.