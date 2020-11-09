Lil Nas X announces new single ‘Holiday’ in time-travelling Christmas teaser

Lil Nas X has revealed that a new single by the name of ‘Holiday’ will drop later this week on Friday (November 13).

An advertisement teasing the track aired tonight (November 8), during an NFL game broadcast across the US. The video nods to Nas X’s famed hit, when he time travels into the original Western setting on horseback.

Lil Nas X witnesses Santa being kicked out of a saloon for being too drunk and then proceeds to morph into the jolly Christmas icon himself. He flies off into the distance, leaving us with a cameo from Michael J. Fox, warning “whatever you do Nas, don’t go to 2020.” Watch the teaser below.

.@LilNasX will release his new single, “Holiday,” this Friday November 13th. 🎅🏿pic.twitter.com/xzL1RbS5Jt — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) November 9, 2020

Advertisement

Nas X teased new music back in September, where he took to Instagram to reveal a portion of his track listing for a potential album or mixtape. Included in this was ‘Call Me By Your Name’ – a song he teased earlier this year – ‘Titanic’, ‘One of Me’ and ‘Don’t Want It’.

The rapper confirmed his debut album was “almost finished” back in July, but said he also has a mixtape on the way. This was accompanied by a callout for emerging producers to submit their work for the project by emailing Nas X at imbabybeats@gmail.com.

Last month, Lil Nas X signalled he would also be diving into the world of literature, announcing a new children’s book called C Is For Country. The book will centre around Nas X and Panini The Pony, as they “journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown”.

C Is For Country is scheduled for release on January 5, 2021.