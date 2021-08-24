Lil Nas X, Bring Me The Horizon and more for Live Lounge Month 2021

BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month is set to return in September with appearances from Lil Nas X, Bring Me The Horizon, Little Simz and more.

READ MORE: Clara Amfo on her favourite ever Live Lounge performances

Announced today (August 24), this year’s edition of the station’s annual run of special performances will begin on September 6 and continue throughout the rest of the month.

Joining the aforementioned acts on the line-up are Camila Cabello, Rag’n‘Bone Man, Shawn Mendes and Mimi Webb. Radio 1 will also air an unseen performance from BTS, which was recorded for the group’s debut Live Lounge appearance last month.

Advertisement

You can see the announcement tweet below.

Each performance will be available to listen to on Radio 1, the BBC Sounds app, BBC iPlayer and via Radio 1’s official YouTube channel. This year’s schedule is yet to be revealed.

Live Lounge Month 2021 is set to be presented by Rickie, Melvin and Charlie, who are taking over the Radio 1 daytime slot (10:30am-1pm) from Clara Amfo (She is replacing Annie Mac on the ‘Future Sounds’ evening show).

“It’s felt like waiting for your birthday to come around when you’re a kid,” the trio said of starting in their new slot. “With the show having three hosts for the first time we’re bringing a fresh take so expect us to go in from the offset, no messing around – it’s going to be big.”

Advertisement

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, said that Live Lounge Month would bring “music fans closer to their favourite artists”.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X has been announced as Taco Bell’s inaugural chief impact officer. The rapper previously worked at the fast-food chain in Atlanta, Georgia.