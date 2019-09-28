Lil Nas X cancels two live shows as he confirms break from music

It's been a busy 2019

Lil Nas X has announced that he’ll be taking a break from music and cancelled two scheduled live appearances as a result.

The ‘Old Town Road‘ sensation took to Twitter yesterday (September 27) to explain that his life has become “wild” after the 2018 viral hit propelled him to worldwide fame.

“It’s been a wild last 7 months and I’m ready to take a little time off,” he told his followers. The star went on to confirm that he’s decided to pull out of both Twitchcon and the Sandbox festival he was due to perform at.

“Sorry to everyone attending Twitchcon or the Sandbox music festival, I will not be there,” he explained. “I love u guys and will make it up to you some way.”

See the tweet below.

Lil Nas X currently has two tracks in the Billboard chart’s top 10, with this summer’s ‘Panini’ at Number 5 and ‘Old Town Road’ at Number 10. Earlier this month, the rapper shared an animated video for the former featuring DaBaby.

Meanwhile, Fiona Apple has called out Lil Nas X for sampling her song ‘Every Single Night’ on an old track called ‘Kim Jong’.

In a video uploaded to her fansite, Fiona Apple rocks, the musician said: “You sampled that song, too, in a song called ‘Kim Jong Un’, I think. And, um, hey – where’s my money, you cute little guy? Where’s my money?”